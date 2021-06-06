Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 6, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 6, 2021:

There have been 535,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 744 cases from the previous day. There have been 517,638 people recovered from the virus while 8,844 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,369,037 of which 12,320 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,391,174. The country has 25,712 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,710 in British Columbia, 2,246 in Alberta, 546 in Saskatchewan, 1,072 in Manitoba, 8,844 in Ontario, 11,150 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,746 confirmed cases, of which three are active and 1,683 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,815 confirmed cases, of which 107 are active and 4,602 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 106. There are five people in hospital with three in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 140,340. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 9,834,182 (+172,855, last update June 5); EOHU 115,839 (last update June 4, +2,458 from previous update June 3); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

Quebec reported 228 new infections on Saturday and four more coronavirus deaths. The province’s minister for seniors says all residents of private senior homes have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There’s pressure on Moderna from the Canadian government to deliver its doses from U.S. facilities instead of shipping them from Europe. The drug maker has suffered production delays and only one-third of the doses Canada expected have actually been shipped as of now. Meantime, more than two million doses of Pfizer will be coming weekly until the end of August.

People arriving by plane to Halifax will be testing for coronavirus on arrival starting Tuesday. Travellers will get a self-swab kit but the test isn’t mandatory. There were 15 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.