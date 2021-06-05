COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 5, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 744** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 535,419. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 517,638 are resolved (96.7 per cent) and 8,844 people have died (24 more than Friday).

There are 625 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 516 in ICU and 362 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,369,037 (27,819 more than Friday) and results are pending for 12,320.

Ontario has administered 9,834,182 vaccine doses (172,855 more than Friday), 963,257 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (123), Toronto (181), York Region (48) and Ottawa (29) account for 466 of today’s cases.

