Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 5, 2021:

There have been 534,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 914 cases from the previous day. There have been 516,396 people recovered from the virus while 8,820 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,341,218 of which 14,107 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,389,508. The country has 25,679 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,710 in British Columbia, 2,243 in Alberta, 543 in Saskatchewan, 1,071 in Manitoba, 8,820 in Ontario, 11,148 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area is at 1,746 confirmed cases Friday (total dropped by one case due to data cleaning exercise by the health unit), of which three are active (two fewer than Thursday) and 1,683 are recovered (one more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added five cases Friday – one in Prescott-Russell and four in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 4,815 confirmed cases, of which 107 are active (two more than Thursday) and 4,602 are resolved (two more than Thursday). Another death was recorded Friday to bring the total to 106. There are five people in hospital (no change) with three in the ICU (no change). There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased by 171 to 140,340.

Vaccines: Ontario 9,661,327 (+168,322, last update June 4); EOHU 115,839 (last update June 4, +2,458 from previous update June 3); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

Citing an increased supply of vaccines, people aged 70 and older can book their accelerated second dose of vaccine starting Monday (June 7) at 8 a.m. on the provincial website. That’s a week ahead of schedule. It’s also open Monday to those who received their first mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before April 18.

As of yesterday (Friday), those 70 and older who received their first dose through a pharmacy were able to book their second shot. Those who received AstraZeneca could opt to get their second dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer/Moderna at a local participating drug store or their doctor’s office. Just over 300 drug stores in the Kingston, Toronto and Windsor-Essex regions have second doses of AstraZeneca available.

Canada is aware of and monitoring a handful of reports of people developing inflammation in the area around the heart after vaccination. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the cases of pericarditis has shown up in Israel and the U.S. and the cases tended to be mild with quick recovery.

Quebec residents wanting to see loved ones in seniors homes won’t have to make an appointment, starting Monday. It’s the latest easing of health orders in the province. Fully vaccinated residents can spend time in another resident’s apartment, provided they too are fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick is turning to walk-in clinics to get needles into arms. It wants 75 per cent of the population over the age of 12 with the vaccine by Monday. The reopening plan would begin if that target is achieved.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was more like a game show host Friday as the state did its first draw of 15 winners for $50,000 prizes for getting vaccinated. The series of draws – an incentive to get the shot – go until the middle of the month when there are 10 grand prizes of $1.5 million.

