Seeley’s Bay murder victim identified

SEELEY’S BAY – Provincial police have identified the victim in a homicide near Seeley’s Bay.

Leeds County O.P.P. say 44-year-old Colin Gill of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township was found dead by officers after a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning (June 1).

Two other people found at the home on Highway 15 were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Jay Slade, 36, of no fixed address is facing charges of first degree murder, indignity to a dead body and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Slade appeared in a Brockville court today (June 4).