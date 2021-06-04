Man savagely beaten on Brockville street

BROCKVILLE – City police have made an arrest after a man was savagely beaten on a Brockville street Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was hit on the head “several times” with a “metal object” around 2 a.m. on Eleanor Street before the assailant stole a car from someone who witnessed the crime.

The victim was treated at Brockville General Hospital for “significant” injuries but is expected to be okay.

A 35-year-old man was arrested later that morning and charged with assault with a weapon and motor vehicle theft.