Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday June 4, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 4, 2021:

There have been 533,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 870 cases from the previous day. There have been 514,999 people recovered from the virus while 8,801 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,308,960 of which 15,700 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. Thursday. The following was compiled by Newswatch from official provincial/territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,387,430. The country has 25,644 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,709 in British Columbia, 2,236 in Alberta, 543 in Saskatchewan, 1,067 in Manitoba, 8,801 in Ontario, 11,144 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,747 confirmed cases Thursday, of which five are active (one fewer than Wednesday) and 1,682 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 394 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one cases on Thursday – one in Prescott-Russell, one in Cornwall and a data correction with one case removed in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 4,810 confirmed cases, of which 105 are active (five fewer than Wednesday) and 4,600 are resolved (six more than Wednesday). The number of deaths is at 105. There are five people in hospital (three fewer than Wednesday) with three in the ICU (no change). There is one active institutional outbreaks (new). Testing increased by 199 to 140,169.

Vaccines: Ontario 9,493,005 (+150,884, last update June 3); EOHU 113,381 (last update June 3, +2,448 from previous update June 2); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

Roughly three per cent of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit eligible population have received second doses, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says. While it’s slightly behind the province, he says that’s skewed by accelerated dosing in the GTA hot spot areas. Borrowing a title from a 1980s dance tune, Roumeliotis says they are going to “pump up the volume” with up to 130,000 second doses by the third week of August. He adds that first doses are nearing 115,000 which is on par with the provincial average.

Quebec and B.C. are shortening the time frame between first and second Pfizer doses to eight weeks from 16 weeks. Quebecers will be able to reschedule their second doses starting June 7.

In order to get needles into arms, some leaders are considering incentives. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s government has announced up to $20,000 grants to organizations to promote immunization where vaccine uptake is low.

Manitoba has joined Ontario is keeping kids on remote learning for the rest of the school year. The deputy chief public health officer says case counts remain too high.

The United States will share millions more doses of vaccine under the United Nations COVAX program. They will likely go to places like South and Central America, Asia and Africa where supplies are stretched. Canada will receive some of those doses too, though it’s not clear how many doses will come.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.