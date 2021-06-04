COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 4, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 914** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 534,675. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 516,396 are resolved (96.6 per cent) and 8,820 people have died (19 more than Thursday).

There are 687 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 522 in ICU and 357 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,341,218 (32,258 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 14,107.

Ontario has administered 9,661,327 vaccine doses (168,322 more than Thursday), 896,065 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (169), Toronto (214), York Region (31) and Ottawa (52) account for 466 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.