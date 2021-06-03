COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 3, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 870** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 533,761. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 514,999 are resolved (96.5 per cent) and 8,801 people have died (10 more than Wednesday).

There are 729 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 546 in ICU and 370 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,308,960 (34,277 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 15,700.

Ontario has administered 9,493,005 vaccine doses (150,884 more than Wednesday), 834,981 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (167), Toronto (225), York Region (28) and Ottawa (43) account for 463 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.