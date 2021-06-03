Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 3, 2021:

There have been 532,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 733 cases from the previous day. There have been 513,436 people recovered from the virus while 8,791 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,274,683 of which 18,999 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,385,278. The country has 25,612 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,707 in British Columbia, 2,231 in Alberta, 541 in Saskatchewan, 1,062 in Manitoba, 8,791 in Ontario, 11,138 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 87 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,747 confirmed cases, of which six are active (two fewer than Tuesday) and 1,681 are recovered (three more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 394 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added four cases on Wednesday – three in Prescott-Russell and one in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,809 confirmed cases, of which 110 are active (one more than Tuesday) and 4,594 are resolved (three more than Tuesday). The number of deaths is at 105. There are eight people in hospital with three in the ICU (no change). There are zero active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 89 to 139,970.

Vaccines: Ontario 9,342,121 (+139,901, last update June 2); EOHU 110,933 (last update June 2, +1,626 from previous update June 1); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

Ontario students won’t be returning to in-class learning for the final three weeks of the school year. Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that it was not a risk he was willing to take. The province also wants to concentrate on accelerating vaccinations in order to have students ready to return to the classroom in September.

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association says it’s “very disappointed” with the decision to not have kids back in the classroom. The association accuses Premier Doug Ford of ignoring advice from public health officials, choosing “further opening of the economy over students.”

Newfoundland and Labrador is planning to open its borders to travellers from the rest of Canada as early as Canada Day (July 1). The goal is part of the province’s reopening plan called “Together Again.” The border opening depends on whether 75 per cent of residents are 12 years old and older are partially vaccinated.

More than 78 per cent of eligible Yukon residents have received their first dose and more than 70 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to Premier Sandy Silver. Yukon’s population in the 2016 census was 35,870.

Health officials in Manitoba are worried that the number of people getting vaccinated is plateauing. The province aims to have 70 per cent of people ages 12 and up with one dose by the end of this month. Officials want to see that number higher.

The LPGA’s CP Women’s Open – the only Canadian stop on the tour in Vancouver – has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to logistical challenges and border restrictions around COVID-19.

