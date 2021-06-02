COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 2, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 733** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 532,891. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 513,436 are resolved (96.3 per cent) and 8,791 people have died (25 more than Tuesday).

There are 708 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 576 in ICU and 399 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,274,683 (31,768 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 18,999.

Ontario has administered 9,342,121 vaccine doses (139,901 more than Tuesday), 781,163 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (134), Toronto (173), York Region (69) and Ottawa (41) account for 417 of today’s cases.

