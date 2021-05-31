COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 31, 2021

As of 10:30am Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 916** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 531,459. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 510,135 are resolved (96.0 per cent) and 8,757 people have died (13 more than Sunday).

There are 731 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 617 in ICU and 382 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,222,653 (18,226 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 7,087.

Ontario has administered 9,082,025 vaccine doses (97,747 more than Sunday), 706,832 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (165), Toronto (226), York Region (85) and Ottawa (50) account for 526 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.