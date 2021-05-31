Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 31, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 31, 2021:

There have been 530,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,033 cases from the previous day. There have been 508,428 people recovered from the virus while 8,744 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,204,427 of which 8,735 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,378,971. The country has 25,512 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,692 in British Columbia, 2,219 in Alberta, 538 in Saskatchewan, 1,052 in Manitoba, 8,744 in Ontario, 11,127 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 85 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,745 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active and 1,657 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 382 cases (six active), Lanark County West 393 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 345 cases (12 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,786 confirmed cases, of which 129 are active and 4,554 are resolved. The number of deaths is 103. There are six people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are zero active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 139,463. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,014 cases (68 active), SD&G 1,140 cases (36 active), Cornwall 1,282 cases (22 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 350 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 8,984,278 (+144,833, last update May 30); EOHU 106,049 (last update May 28, +3,215 from previous update May 27); LGL 65,686 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 25, +7,850 from previous update May 17).

The medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health will be the new chief medical officer of health for Ontario. The provincial government announced Sunday that it will table a motion in the Legislature today to appoint Dr. Kieran Moore to succeed Dr. David Williams, when Williams retires on June 25. Should it pass, there will be a roughly three week transition period before Moore takes the role June 26. Moore has been with KFL&A since 2017.

Police in Montreal were kept busy for a second straight night after the province lifted the curfew. It was fueled by the Habs’ victory in their playoff series against the Leafs. There was also a stabbing and shooting in the Old Port area. Both victims are expected to be okay.

People aren’t ready to get back to the office once the pandemic is over. A Leger survey shows 82 per cent of those asked who worked from home found it to be a positive experience. As for those who don’t want to be back in a cubicle ever – that’s 19 per cent.

