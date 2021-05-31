Driver ditches car near Spencerville, runs away from police

SPENCERVILLE – A driver is facing several charges after a car crashed in a ditch northeast of Spencerville Saturday night.

Grenville County O.P.P. say they had been called about an argument at a home on Millar Road. They found a car near the home in the ditch on its side.

The driver, who was wanted on a warrant, had ran away.

But police were able to find him at another nearby house after the homeowner called O.P.P. to complain.

A 43-year-old Prescott man is charged with drunk driving, unlawfully in a dwelling house and mischief.