Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday May 29, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, May 29, 2021:

There have been 528,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,273 cases from the previous day. There have been 504,304 people recovered from the virus while 8,711 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,144,303 of which 16,002 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,374,275. The country has 25,440 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,692 in British Columbia, 2,206 in Alberta, 536 in Saskatchewan, 1,042 in Manitoba, 8,711 in Ontario, 11,118 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 80 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,745 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active (six fewer than Thursday) and 1,657 are recovered (eight more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 382 cases (six active), Lanark County West 393 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 345 cases (12 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 10 cases Friday – six in Prescott-Russell and four in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 4,786 confirmed cases, of which 129 are active (one fewer than Thursday) and 4,554 are resolved (11 more than Thursday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are six people in hospital (one more than Thursday) with three in the ICU (one more than Thursday). There are zero active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 177 to 139,463.

Vaccines: Ontario 8,690,473 (+159,775, last update May 28); EOHU 106,049 (last update May 28, +3,215 from previous update May 27); LGL 65,686 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 25, +7,850 from previous update May 17).

The province is moving up the timeline for people to get their second shot. Read that story by clicking here.

Federal COVID-19 modelling shows that deaths and cases are dropping significantly across the country, signalling that Canada is over the peak of the third wave. The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units is also dropping. It will still be a few days before any fallout from the Victoria Day holiday weekend is evident.

As soon as possible. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is changing its stance on when second doses should be administered, given the more plentiful supply of vaccine. It now says it should be ASAP instead of the four month spread.

In order to get people outdoors, the Ontario government is giving free day passes for Mondays through Thursdays at its 115 provincial parks. The offering starts June 7 and is available until the Thursday before the Labour Day weekend. Parks are open for local day-use activities – overnight camping won’t happen until the province reaches step one in its three-step reopening plan.

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam, Canton and Ogdensburg), there were five new cases Friday bringing the county total to 7,481 confirmed cases. Of those, 76 are active with most around Ogdensburg (16), Canton (6) and the Massena area (10). There are five people in hospital and 97 deaths to date.

Montrealers were smiling Friday as patios and outdoor dining opened at restaurants – the first time since September. This was the first steps in the reopening plan also also allow outdoor gatherings up to eight people on private property.

Clusters of coronavirus cases continue to pop up in B.C. There were 317 new infections on Friday. The province is still moving ahead with its reopening plan. A little less than two-thirds of the population have had their first vaccine dose.

Police in Manitoba have issued a half dozen arrest warrants for people who police say continue to violate public health orders. One of those warrants is for an Ontario man who goes by the name Chris Sky.

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan, about 50 kilometers north of Cornwall, is putting a new spin on its historical site driving tours. It’s now doing an online audio and map package where people can do the tour themselves. The bilingual audio tour features seven attractions in Glengarry County.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.