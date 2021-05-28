COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 28, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,273** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 528,453. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 504,304 are resolved (95.4 per cent) and 8,711 people have died (14 more than Thursday).

There are 1,023 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 645 in ICU and 458 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,144,303 (40,866 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 16,002.

Ontario has administered 8,690,473 vaccine doses (159,775 more than Thursday), 624,920 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (268), Toronto (269), York Region (56) and Ottawa (101) account for 694 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.