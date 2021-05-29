COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 29, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,057** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 529,510. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 506,361 are resolved (95.6 per cent) and 8,726 people have died (15 more than Friday).

There are 934 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 626 in ICU and 438 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,177,862 (33,559 more than Friday) and results are pending for 14,678.

Ontario has administered 8,839,445 vaccine doses (148,972 more than Friday), 659,139 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (178), Toronto (228), York Region (82) and Ottawa (64) account for 552 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.