Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 27, 2021:

There have been 526,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,095 cases from the previous day. There have been 499,640 people recovered from the virus while 8,678 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,065,732 of which 18,518 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,368,106. The country has 25,361 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,683 in British Columbia, 2,198 in Alberta, 528 in Saskatchewan, 1,035 in Manitoba, 8,678 in Ontario, 11,105 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 79 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added three cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,740 confirmed cases, of which 32 are active (two more than Tuesday) and 1,648 are recovered (one more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 382 cases (seven active), Lanark County West 391 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 206 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 345 cases (14 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 195 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added five cases Wednesday – two in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and one in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,759 confirmed cases, of which 119 are active (12 fewer than Tuesday) and 4,537 are resolved (17 more than Tuesday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are five people in hospital (two fewer than Tuesday) with two in the ICU (one fewer than Tuesday). There are zero active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 233 to 139,158.

Vaccines: Ontario 8,386,950 (+135,308, last update May 26); EOHU 95,591 (last update May 26, +153 from previous update May 25); LGL 65,686 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 25, +7,850 from previous update May 17).

A push by Ontario to get people vaccinated has meant Canada has surpassed the 20 million mark for people partially vaccinated – around 53 per cent of the population.

More than three quarters of First Nations adults have now received a COVID-19 shot. The federal government announced the Indigenous in Manitoba can start booking their second shots. Meantime, the federal auditor general says the government wasn’t able to meet half the demands for health care professionals from Indigenous communities during the pandemic. The the federal agency for First Nations was able to address medical supply shortages as the pandemic started last year.

A new poll suggests life after COVID-19 and getting together with family and friends could actually be full of anxiety. Just over half (52 per cent) of Canadians polled by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies are anxious about return to normal life while there are questions about going back to the office.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is predicting all restrictions will be lifted by summer, opening the way for the Calgary Stampede among other events. A three-step reopening plan based on vaccination benchmarks was unveiled Wednesday. It will start June 1.

An attempt to transfer a very sick Manitoba COVID-19 patient to Ontario has resulted in tragedy. The patient took a turn for the worse just before takeoff and were sent back to Manitoba, where they died a day later. Manitoba is dealing with a health system that is at the brink of being overwhelmed.

Ohio is giving away some serious case to people who got a COVID-19 vaccine. The Vax-a-Million lottery has five $1 million prizes for adults and five full-ride college scholarships for teenagers. There are more than 2.7 million adults and 100,000 children in the running for the prizes.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.