COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 26, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,095** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 526,045. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 499,640 are resolved (95.0 per cent) and 8,678 people have died (23 more than Tuesday).

There are 1,073 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 672 in ICU and 469 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,065,732 (24,008 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 18,518.

Ontario has administered 8,386,950 vaccine doses (135,308 more than Tuesday), 569,317 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (215), Toronto (257), York Region (101) and Ottawa (64) account for 637 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.