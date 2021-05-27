COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 27, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,135** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 527,180. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 501,942 are resolved (95.2 per cent) and 8,697 people have died (19 more than Wednesday).

There are 1,072 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 650 in ICU and 452 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,103,437 (37,705 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 23,068.

Ontario has administered 8,530,698 vaccine doses (143,748 more than Wednesday), 594,854 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (271), Toronto (316), York Region (75) and Ottawa (37) account for 699 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.