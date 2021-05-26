Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

There have been 524,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,039 cases from the previous day. There have been 497,269 people recovered from the virus while 8,655 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,041,724 of which 7,450 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,365,516. The country has 25,324 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,680 in British Columbia, 2,192 in Alberta, 527 in Saskatchewan, 1,035 in Manitoba, 8,655 in Ontario, 11,101 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 79 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 19 cases over the long weekend to bring the regional total to 1,737 confirmed cases, of which 30 are active (four more than Friday) and 1,647 are recovered (15 more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (six active), Lanark County West 390 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 206 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville East 344 cases (13 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 195 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 13 cases over the long weekend – 10 in Prescott-Russell and three in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,754 confirmed cases, of which 131 are active (41 fewer than Friday) and 4,520 are resolved (54 more than Friday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are seven people in hospital (three fewer than Friday) with three in the ICU (no change). There are zero active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 275 to 138,925.

Vaccines: Ontario 8,251,642 (+86,927, last update May 25); EOHU 95,438 (last update May 25, +992 from previous update May 21); LGL 65,686 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 25, +7,850 from previous update May 17).

Ontario recorded its first death associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots. Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe announced Monday that a man in his 40s received his first dose in April and died a few weeks later. There have been 16 Ontario cases with the side effect known as VITT out of approximately 850,000 doses given. AstraZeneca is now only being used as a second dose.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to outline more reopening plans today for the province as it slowly eases COVID-19 health restrictions. This comes three weeks after more stringent rules were put in place.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan credits a strong vaccination plan with being able to start a four-stage reopening plan. The first round of restrictions were lifted today with a long term plan to lift the final restrictions by the first week of September.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province’s status as a hot spot can be attributed partly to people not getting vaccinated nor tested. Ottawa is sending federal help in the form of military health workers and the Red Cross. Manitoba’s health care system is being stretched to the limit with some intensive care patients being transferred to hospitals in Ontario and elsewhere.

Some social media influencers in France say they were contacted by a mysterious ad agency offering to pay them to smear Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine through writing fake stories.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.