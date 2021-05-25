COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 25, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,485** cases of COVID-19 over two days (1,446 Mon, 1,039 Tues), bringing the total to 524,950. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 497,269 are resolved (94.7 per cent) and 8,655 people have died (eight Mon, 33 Tues).

There are 1,025 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 692 in ICU and 498 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,041,724 (16,857 more than Monday) and results are pending for 7,450.

Ontario has administered 8,251,642 vaccine doses (86,927more than Monday), 544,288 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (231), Toronto (325), York Region (77) and Ottawa (48) account for 681 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.