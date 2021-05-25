Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 25, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 25, 2021:

As of Sunday, Ontario stood at 522,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 493,179 people recovered from the virus and 8,614 deaths. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,004,716 of which 9,513 have pending results. Monday’s numbers will be released with today’s numbers (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,361,564. The country has 25,265 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,679 in British Columbia, 2,183 in Alberta, 527 in Saskatchewan, 1,033 in Manitoba, 8,614 in Ontario, 11,095 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 79 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,718 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active and 1,632 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 377 cases (five active), Lanark County West 390 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 202 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville East 334 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 194 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,741 confirmed cases, of which 172 are active and 4,466 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 103. There are 10 people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are two active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 138,650. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,986 cases (64 active), SD&G 1,130 cases (61 active), Cornwall 1,275 cases (44 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 350 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 8,065,607 (+140,330, last update May 23); EOHU 94,446 (last update May 21, +2,673 from previous update May 20); LGL 57,836 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 17, +5,901 from previous update May 10).

Saskatchewan says it’s reached the second step in its reopening plan. Restrictions will be relaxed starting June 20. Over 70 per cent of people aged 30 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Manitoba is floating the idea of prizes and incentives to get people to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The online government survey explores the idea of perks, such as free meals and tickets to sporting events, up to $100.

Quebec has wrapped up the last of its special COVID-19 emergency lockdown rules and non-essential businesses can reopen in the hardest-hit regions of the province. The curfew will also move from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It will be a slow week for vaccine shipments. Only 600,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Canada this week. Deliveries are set to increase to 2.4 million doses weekly starting next month. There’s no word yet on Moderna deliveries for June.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.