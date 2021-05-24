Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 24, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 24, 2021:

There have been 522,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,691 cases from the previous day. There have been 493,179 people recovered from the virus while 8,614 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,004,716 of which 9,513 have pending results.

Due to Victoria Day, Public Health Ontario will not be providing an update at 10:30 a.m. this morning. Those numbers will be reflected in tomorrow’s update. Newswatch will also not be publishing the COVID-19 Ontario Update today – it will return tomorrow around 10:30 a.m.

(Health Canada has not updated statistics since 7 p.m. May 21. The Canada-wide case count is approaching 1.4 million. The following is compiled by Newswatch of provinces/territories that submitted data May 23 (change from previous report in brackets):

– Nunavut 638 cases (0), 4 deaths (0)

– Alberta 224,195 cases (+563), 2,176 deaths (+6)

– Saskatchewan 45,605 cases (+885), 527 deaths (+1)

– Manitoba 48,436 cases (+459), 1,029 deaths (+1)

– Ontario 522,465 cases (+1,691), 8,614 deaths (+15)

– Quebec 367,376 cases (+477), 11,084 deaths (+3)

– New Brunswick 2,129 cases (+14), 43 deaths (0)

– Nova Scotia 5,286 cases (+73), 79 deaths (+2)

– Newfoundland & Labrador 1,253 cases (+23), 6 deaths (0)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,718 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active and 1,632 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 377 cases (five active), Lanark County West 390 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 202 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville East 334 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 194 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,741 confirmed cases, of which 172 are active and 4,466 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 103. There are 10 people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are two active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 138,650. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 8,065,607 (+140,330, last update May 23); EOHU 94,446 (last update May 21, +2,673 from previous update May 20); LGL 57,836 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 17, +5,901 from previous update May 10).

Some photos of a graduation ceremony have brought a church-affiliated post-secondary college under fire in Alberta. The photos appear to show graduates sharing a stage without masks on. The pastor says the 18 students have been part of the same group and the photos don’t show the separation well. He maintains that public health orders were followed.

A Quebec walk-in vaccine clinic had long lineups this weekend as it started vaccinating children 12 to 17 years old. Quebec is the latest in a number of provinces to expand vaccines to kids. Ontario opened bookings to those 12 and over on Saturday.

Nationally, there are more than 19 million Canadians partially vaccinated or just over half the population. As for those fully vaccinated, it’s less than five per cent.

The Canadian military are rolling up their sleeves in big numbers. The Department of National Defence reports 85 per cent of all troops have received their first dose. As for those who haven’t, a spokesman for the defence department says it’s about those personnel getting the opportunity to get the shot – they’re not declining it.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.