COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 23, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,691** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 522,465. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 493,179 are resolved (94.4 per cent) and 8,614 people have died (15 more than Saturday).

There are 1,041 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 693 in ICU and 480 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,004,716 (31,227 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 9,513.

Ontario has administered 8,065,607 vaccine doses (140,330 more than Saturday), 531,603 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (326), Toronto (455), York Region (173) and Ottawa (92) account for 1,046 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.