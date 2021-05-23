Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 23, 2021:

There have been 520,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,794 cases from the previous day. There have been 490,721 people recovered from the virus while 8,599 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,973,489 of which 18,338 have pending results.

Due to the Victoria Day statutory holiday on Monday, Public Health Ontario will not be publishing statistics. Those statistics will be released Tuesday along with an update for that day. Newswatch will not be publishing the COVID-19 Ontario Update on Monday, normally at 10:30 a.m.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. Saturday. The following was compiled by Newswatch from official provincial/territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,365,751. The country has 25,203 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,667 in British Columbia, 2,170 in Alberta, 526 in Saskatchewan, 1,028 in Manitoba, 8,599 in Ontario, 11,081 in Quebec, 43 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 77 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,718 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active and 1,632 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 377 cases (five active), Lanark County West 390 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 202 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville East 334 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 194 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,741 confirmed cases, of which 172 are active and 4,466 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 103. There are 10 people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are two active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 138,650. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,986 cases (64 active), SD&G 1,130 cases (61 active), Cornwall 1,275 cases (44 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 350 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 7,925,277 (+190,129, last update May 22); EOHU 94,446 (last update May 21, +2,673 from previous update May 20); LGL 57,836 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 17, +5,901 from previous update May 10).

A vaccine milestone was reached Saturday as half the country has received at least one shot. Health department numbers show 20.6 million doses given, representing 50.01 per cent of the population. Canada has edged ahead of the U.S. in terms of people having their first dose – it’s just over 48 per cent south of the border.

Manitoba has asked the U.S. government to allow North Dakota the ability to export vaccines to the province. So far there’s no response from the Biden administration.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the number of infections is about 30 per cent lower than it was in the middle of last month at the peak of the third wave. Dr. Theresa Tam says maintaining precautions this long weekend is critical in preventing spikes like we have been after previous long weekends.

Updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). It’s recommending against mixing and matching vaccines – get the same type of second dose as your first. But if it’s not available, pick an appropriate match. Pfizer and Moderna are matches while Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are matches.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.