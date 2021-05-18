Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

There have been 511,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,170 cases from the previous day. There have been 477,128 people recovered from the virus while 8,489 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,795,044 of which 8,960 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,334,104. The country has 24,983 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,648 in British Columbia, 2,148 in Alberta, 519 in Saskatchewan, 1,011 in Manitoba, 8,489 in Ontario, 11,042 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 73 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 14 cases over the weekend on Monday to bring the regional total to 1,706 confirmed cases, of which 22 are active (four fewer than Friday) and 1,624 are recovered (18 more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. One person is in hospital (one more than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 375 cases (five active), Lanark County West 388 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 197 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville East 331 cases (four active) and Leeds-Grenville West 193 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 30 cases over the weekend on Monday – six in Prescott-Russell, 11 in SD&G and 13 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,675 confirmed cases. Of those, 178 are active (11 fewer than Friday) and 4,394 are resolved (41 more than Friday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are nine people in hospital (two fewer than Friday) with three in the ICU (two fewer than Friday). There are three active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 296 to 137,775.

Vaccines: Ontario 7,177,145 (+112,330, last update May 17); EOHU 88,472 (last update May 17, +8,654 from previous update May 14); LGL 57,836 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 17, +5,901 from previous update May 10).

The Ontario vaccine portal opens to anyone 18 years old and older starting at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday). It’s earlier than expected due to an early delivery of vaccine.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says 44 drug stores – nine in Cornwall – will be giving Pfizer and Moderna shots, starting as early as this week. It’s estimated a little over two-thirds of the EOHU population will have received their first dose by the end of the month. Right now, 53 per cent of adults are partially vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has hinted that outdoor recreational amenities could reopen before the stay-at-home order is lifted by June 2 at the earliest. During Question Period, she said it would be irresponsible to do it right now based on the current number of new cases daily.

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry has backed a resolution by the City of Brantford asking Premier Doug Ford to withdraw the closure of golf courses and other outdoor recreational activities. Coun. Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry) says “the science doesn’t support being closed” and “things don’t seem to jive” concerning what’s open and what’s closed under the stay-at-home order.

Alberta and Manitoba are reaching high levels of ICU admissions. Critical care bed demand is about to hit a record in Winnipeg and the head of Alberta Health Services says they are treating more ICU patients than any other time in history.

Brig. Gen. Krista Brodie has been named the head of Canada’s vaccine distribution task force, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Monday. She takes over after Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin left the role Friday pending a military investigation.

