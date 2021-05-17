COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 17, 2021

As of 10:30am Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,170** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 511,486. That’s a 0.4 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 477,128 are resolved (93.3 per cent) and 8,489 people have died (four more than Sunday).

There are 1,320 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 779 in ICU and 536 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,795,044 (24,498 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 8,960.

Ontario has administered 7,177,145 vaccine doses (112,330 more than Sunday).

**Peel (556), Toronto (566), York Region (215) and Ottawa (90) account for 1,427 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.