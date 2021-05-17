Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 17, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 17, 2021:

There have been 509,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,199 cases from the previous day. There have been 474,175 people recovered from the virus while 8,485 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,770,546 of which 12,559 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,328,582. The country has 24,948 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,634 in British Columbia, 2,143 in Alberta, 517 in Saskatchewan, 1,010 in Manitoba, 8,485 in Ontario, 11,034 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 72 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,692 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active and 1,606 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 372 cases (four active), Lanark County West 386 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 190 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 330 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 192 cases (nine active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,645 confirmed cases, of which 189 are active and 4,353 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 103. There are 11 people in hospital with five in the ICU. There are three active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 137,479. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 7,064,815 (+139,583, last update May 16); EOHU 79,818 (last update May 14, +36 from previous update May 13); LGL 51,935 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 10, +6,194 from previous update May 3).

Quebec has surpassed the mark of four million vaccines administered. The province recently started walk-in clinics for those 18 years old and older a few days ago.

Quebec police have fined 75 people in a region northeast of Montreal for having an illegal gathering. It was a gathering at a house in St. Beatrix where emergency officials were called around midnight Saturday morning. Under COVID-19 rules, gatherings in private homes are not allowed.

Britain is preparing to take a major step out of lockdown. But even as reopening of the economy starts today (Monday), there is concern about the Indian variant – which is far more transmissible that the U.K. strain.

High school students in Ontario have signed a petition asking the Ford government to allow in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies this year. The petition was started by a teenager in Mississauga and the province says it’s considering it.

