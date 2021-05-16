COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 16, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,199** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 509,316. That’s a 0.4 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 474,175 are resolved (93.1 per cent) and 8,485 people have died (30 more than Saturday).

There are 1,292 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 785 in ICU and 552 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,770,546 (33,142 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 12,559.

Ontario has administered 7,064,815 vaccine doses (139,583 more than Saturday).

**Peel (547), Toronto (633), York Region (172) and Ottawa (74) account for 1,426 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.