Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday May 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, May 15, 2021:

There have been 504,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,362 cases from the previous day. There have been 468,033 people recovered from the virus while 8,431 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,695,084 of which 22,237 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,318,399. The country has 24,869 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,634 in British Columbia, 2,137 in Alberta, 515 in Saskatchewan, 1,002 in Manitoba, 8,431 in Ontario, 11,025 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 72 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added three cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,692 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active (six fewer than Thursday) and 1,606 are recovered (nine more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 372 cases (four active), Lanark County West 386 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 190 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 330 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 192 cases (nine active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 23 cases Friday – four in Prescott-Russell, 12 in SD&G and seven in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,645 confirmed cases. Of all cases, 189 are active (nine more than Thursday) and 4,353 are resolved (14 more than Thursday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are 11 people in hospital (two more than Thursday) with five in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are three active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing is up 233 to 137,479.

Vaccines: Ontario 6,771,128 (+141,765, last update May 14); EOHU 79,818 (last update May 14, +36 from previous update May 13); LGL 51,935 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 10, +6,194 from previous update May 3).

The federal government says restrictions can start being lifted once 75 per cent of the population have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated. The restrictions would be lifted based on local areas conditions. So far, nearly 36 per cent of the population is partially vaccinated and 3.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Canada’s top doctor says they are hopeful signs the country has passed the peak of the third wave. Dr. Theresa Tam says the weekly average of cases per day is 20 per cent lower than it was at the peak in April.

Manitoba has opened vaccination to those 12 years old and older. They will be given the Pfizer vaccine.

Nova Scotia reached a vaccination milestone on Thursday with 400,000 doses of vaccine being administered. The province has opened vaccinations to those aged 35 and older.

Health Canada data shows that the number of planes coming into the country from India and Pakistan with people on board with COVID-19 was cut by more than half in the two weeks after the federal government banned incoming flights from those hot spot areas.

Canada will be getting 3.4 million doses of Pfizer next week. With its Moderna shipment, there will be a total of 4.5 million doses available for distribution for provinces and territories.

The head of Canada’s vaccine rollout has stepped aside pending results of a “military investigation.” Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin had been heading up the vaccine task force for the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.