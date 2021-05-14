COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 14, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,362** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 504,533. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 468,033 are resolved (92.8 per cent) and 8,431 people have died (26 more than Thursday).

There are 1,582 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 777 in ICU and 560 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,695,084 (44,040 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 22,237.

Ontario has administered 6,771,128 vaccine doses (141,765 more than Thursday).

**Peel (563), Toronto (691), York Region (224) and Ottawa (99) account for 1,577 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.