COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 15, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,584** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 507,117. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 471,096 are resolved (92.9 per cent) and 8,455 people have died (24 more than Friday).

There are 1,546 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 785 in ICU and 560 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,737,404 (42,320 more than Friday) and results are pending for 19,533.

Ontario has administered 6,925,232 vaccine doses (154,104 more than Friday).

**Peel (584), Toronto (689), York Region (252) and Ottawa (108) account for 1,633 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.