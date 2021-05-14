Brockville Tourism manager named

BROCKVILLE – Brockville Tourism has named its tourism manager and she’s no stranger to the job.

Kim Barr has been appointed to the position, the agency announced this morning (Friday), even though she’s been at the job for roughly a month.

Barr was previously the tourism manager from 2008-2012 before venturing off into sales and marketing, including her own marketing company.

Kim Barr is married to another Brockville native, Dale Barr, and has two adult children and a granddaughter.