Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, May 14, 2021:

There have been 502,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,759 cases from the previous day. There have been 464,531 people recovered from the virus while 8,405 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,651,044 of which 24,365 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,312,408. The country has 24,825 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,632 in British Columbia, 2,132 in Alberta, 513 in Saskatchewan, 1,002 in Manitoba, 8,405 in Ontario, 11,017 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 71 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no new cases Thursday as the regional total stands at 1,689 confirmed cases, of which 32 are active (eight fewer than Wednesday) and 1,597 are recovered (eight more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 372 cases (eight active), Lanark County West 386 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 190 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 328 cases (four active) and Leeds-Grenville West 192 cases (12 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 19 cases Thursday – four in Prescott-Russell, seven in SD&G and eight in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,622 confirmed cases. Of all cases, 180 are active (seven fewer than Wednesday) and 4,339 are resolved (26 more than Wednesday). The number of deaths is at 103. There are nine people in hospital (five fewer than Wednesday) with five in the ICU (one more than Wednesday). There are three active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing is up 228 to 137,246.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says cases are “stubbornly going down” noting that the recession in numbers has been very slow, much like the province. “I think that it is appropriate” to extend the stay-at-home order, he said, noting cases should get down a lower level so they are in a “more comfortable area to reopen from.”

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is planning for special “family clinics” at mass vaccination sites, starting late next month, where 12 to 17 years old will get vaccinated. Their parents or guardians will get done at the same time if they haven’t already been done through the other clinics. The health unit is still working out details with the school boards and the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Vaccines: Ontario 6,629,363 (+137,697, last update May 13); EOHU 79,782 (last update May 13, +1,933 from previous update May 12); LGL 51,935 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 10, +6,194 from previous update May 3).

The head of the federal rollout of the vaccine says there will be enough AstraZeneca for anyone who received a first dose to receive their second. Major General Dany Fortin says 655,000 doses have been delivered through the COVAX program. Several provinces have stopped using AstraZeneca as a first dose citing the blood clot side effect.

Ontario has extended the stay-at-home order another two weeks. Read that story by clicking here.

Small travel and tourism businesses will be getting one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 through the Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant. Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod announced the funding yesterday meant to help the sector struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be for those who did not get an Ontario Small Business Support Grant, such as travel agents, bed and breakfasts, hotels and resorts. They will have to prove their revenue was down 20 per cent between 2019 and 2020 and they have fewer than 100 employees.

Greyhound Canada is shutting down its Canadian operations and all routes left in Ontario and Quebec finished yesterday. The company cites declining ridership and financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. In an address from the White House Rose Garden Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden called it “a great milestone, a great day.”

