Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 12, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 12, 2021:

There have been 497,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,073 cases from the previous day. There have been 457,599 people recovered from the virus while 8,342 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,557,725 of which 24,915 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,299,572. The country has 24,714 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,624 in British Columbia, 2,119 in Alberta, 506 in Saskatchewan, 997 in Manitoba, 8,342 in Ontario, 11,002 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 71 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,687 confirmed cases, of which 40 are active (one more than Monday) and 1,587 are recovered (one more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 372 cases (nine active), Lanark County West 386 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 188 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville East 327 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 192 cases (12 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 14 cases Tuesday – five in Prescott-Russell, seven in SD&G and two in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,581 confirmed cases. Of all cases, 172 are active (37 fewer than Monday) and 4,307 are resolved (51 more than Monday). The total number of deaths is 102. There are 13 people in hospital (one fewer than Monday) with five in the ICU (no change). There are four active institutional outbreaks (one more than Monday). Testing is up 255 to 136,791.

Vaccines: Ontario 6,350,881 (+112,103, last update May 11); EOHU 76,007 (last update May 11, +698 from previous update May 10); LGL 51,935 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 10, +6,194 from previous update May 3).

Ontario is pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams announced the decision Tuesday out of an abundance of caution given the increased numbers of a rare blood clot side effect. The instances of VITT (Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia) has risen from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 60,000.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has put his provincial police force on notice to watch for Ontarians crossing the border into Quebec illegally. Legault says people from Ontario need to stay on their side of the border even as emergency measures are lifted in the Outaouais region Monday (area north of Gatineau, across from Ottawa).

British Columbia will give all workers three paid sick days to support those affected by COVID-19. The legislation was introduced Tuesday and will be effective until the end of the year.

Manitoba plans to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone 18 years old and older starting today.

A federal bill has been approved in principle that would set out the terms of conducting a safe federal election, if needed, during the pandemic. It’s passed second reading and will now go to a Commons committee for review. One of the proposed changes would see voting over three days instead of one.

