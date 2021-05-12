COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 12, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,320** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 499,412. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 461,076 are resolved (92.3 per cent) and 8,374 people have died (32 more than Tuesday).

There are 1,673 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 776 in ICU and 559 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,603,406 (45,681 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 28,174.

Ontario has administered 6,491,666 vaccine doses (140,785 more than Tuesday).

**Peel (452), Toronto (712), York Region (157) and Ottawa (105) account for 1,426 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.