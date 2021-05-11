COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 11, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,073** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 497,092. That’s a 0.4 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 457,599 are resolved (92.1 per cent) and 8,342 people have died (15 more than Monday).

There are 1,782 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 802 in ICU and 568 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,557,725 (28,109 more than Monday) and results are pending for 24,915.

Ontario has administered 6,350,881 vaccine doses (112,103 more than Monday).

**Peel (389), Toronto (685), York Region (231) and Ottawa (77) account for 1,382 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.