COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 10, 2021

As of 10:30am Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,716** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 495,019. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 454,701 are resolved (91.9 per cent) and 8,327 people have died (19 more than Sunday).

There are 1,632 people in hospital (low number, ~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 828 in ICU and 547 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,529,616 (27,175 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 12,837.

Ontario has administered 6,238,778 vaccine doses (94,093 more than Sunday).

**Peel (707), Toronto (807), York Region (294) and Ottawa (86) account for 1,894 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.