Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 10, 2021:

There have been 492,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,216 cases from the previous day. There have been 451,591 people recovered from the virus while 8,308 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,502,441 of which 16,085 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,286,666. The country has 24,626 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,602 in British Columbia, 2,110 in Alberta, 502 in Saskatchewan, 993 in Manitoba, 8,308 in Ontario, 10,987 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 71 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,675 confirmed cases, of which 52 are active and 1,563 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 371 cases (15 active), Lanark County West 385 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 184 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 326 cases (13 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 188 cases (10 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,528 confirmed cases with 248 active cases and 4,179 resolved. There are 101 deaths to date. There are 16 people in hospital with six in the ICU. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 136,192. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 6,144,685 (+121,075, last update May 9); EOHU 72,257 (last update May 7, +4,120 from previous update May 6); LGL 45,741 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 3, +6,622 from previous update April 26).

In Manitoba, schools in Winnipeg and Brandon will be moving to online classes starting Wednesday. It follows an order from Education Minister Cliff Cullen due to the spread of the virus that’s affecting more young people. Remote learning will continue until the end of the month.

With a high rates of people getting the vaccine in Saskatchewan and strict public health measures, the province is planning the first phase of reopening at the end of the month. It will allow bars and restaurants to seat six per table, gathering limits will rise and churches will be able to have services at 30 per cent capacity.

Canadians looking at what the future will hold can look to Britain, experts say. Only one person died last Monday (May 3) after having its worst death toll three months prior.

Some of the largest universities in Canada are encouraging students to get a COVID-19 vaccine but they won’t require proof of one in order to attend classes this fall. That comes from Montreal’s McGill University, University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta.

Burnout among the nursing community is a very real thing in Ontario. A poll by a nursing union of 2,600 registered practical nurses shows at least 90 per cent are worried about bringing the virus home to family members. More than half are trying to cope with job-related stress and nearly a third are thinking about getting out of the profession entirely.

