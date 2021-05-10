CAPTURED: Man wanted by O.P.P. and Brockville police arrested

Posted on May 10, 2021 by in Brockville, News, Prescott // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Brian Workman, 39, is wanted by police on a surety warrant, city police announced on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was arrested on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (BPS via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville man, wanted by city police and Grenville County O.P.P. for nearly two weeks, has been captured by city authorities.

The Brockville Police Service says it located and arrested 39-year-old Brian Workman on Sunday at an apartment on King Street West.

Workman was wanted on a surety warrant on charges of failing to comply with probation and drug trafficking.

During his arrest, officers seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including various colours of fentanyl, crack and powdered cocaine and meth. They also seized a replica firearm and cash.

Workman is facing further drug trafficking charges.

Grenville County O.P.P. had wanted Workman on charges of making death threats, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Media Relations Officer Dave Holmes with Grenville County O.P.P. was unavailable as he’s away on training until Thursday.

In this provided photo, some of the drugs and drug paraphernalia seized by the Brockville Police Service during the arrest of a Brockville man wanted by them and Grenville County O.P.P. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (BPS via Newswatch Group)

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.