CAPTURED: Man wanted by O.P.P. and Brockville police arrested

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville man, wanted by city police and Grenville County O.P.P. for nearly two weeks, has been captured by city authorities.

The Brockville Police Service says it located and arrested 39-year-old Brian Workman on Sunday at an apartment on King Street West.

Workman was wanted on a surety warrant on charges of failing to comply with probation and drug trafficking.

During his arrest, officers seized a “large quantity” of drugs, including various colours of fentanyl, crack and powdered cocaine and meth. They also seized a replica firearm and cash.

Workman is facing further drug trafficking charges.

Grenville County O.P.P. had wanted Workman on charges of making death threats, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Media Relations Officer Dave Holmes with Grenville County O.P.P. was unavailable as he’s away on training until Thursday.