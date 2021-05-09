COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 9, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,216** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 492,303. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 451,591 are resolved (91.7 per cent) and 8,308 people have died (47 more than Saturday).

There are 1,640 people in hospital (low number, ~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 848 in ICU and 580 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,502,441 (38,540 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 16,085.

Ontario has administered 6,144,685 vaccine doses (121,075 more than Saturday).

**Peel (752), Toronto (903), York Region (335) and Ottawa (150) account for 2,140 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.