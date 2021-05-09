Open for holidays? Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township to consider tourist area designation

LANSDOWNE – Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township will hold a public meeting next month on whether it should be designated a tourist area.

If it was defined as a tourist area, businesses would be exempt from having to close during statutory holidays: New Year’s Day, Family Day, Easter, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day and Thanksgiving Day.

The owner of the Rockport Lighthouse Country Store and RV Park on the Thousand Islands Parkway made an application to the township to consider passing a bylaw for the designation.

The public meeting will happen June 7 at 6 p.m. with council making a decision June 21.