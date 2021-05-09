Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 9, 2021:

There have been 489,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,864 cases from the previous day. There have been 447,938 people recovered from the virus while 8,261 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,463,901 of which 21,740 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,279,971. The country has 24,568 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,602 in British Columbia, 2,108 in Alberta, 502 in Saskatchewan, 990 in Manitoba, 8,261 in Ontario, 10,981 in Quebec, 41 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 71 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,675 confirmed cases, of which 52 are active and 1,563 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 371 cases (15 active), Lanark County West 385 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 184 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 326 cases (13 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 188 cases (10 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,528 confirmed cases with 248 active cases and 4,179 resolved. There are 101 deaths to date. There are 16 people in hospital with six in the ICU. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 136,192. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 6,023,610 (+138,125, last update May 8); EOHU 72,257 (last update May 7, +4,120 from previous update May 6); LGL 45,741 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 3, +6,622 from previous update April 26).

Some drug stores in Ontario hot spot areas are now offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There are 80 locations in Toronto and Peel giving our Pfizer while another 58 in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor and York Region are giving Moderna.

Even if you have had both vaccine shots, you’re not completely immune to COVID-19. That caution from Canada’s top doctor, Theresa Tam, on Saturday, saying that immunization is not absolute.

Even with pouring rain and a court injunction, an anti-lockdown protest went ahead near Red Deer, Alta. on Saturday. Health officials have shut the Whistle Stop Cafe until the owner can show he can abide by health restrictions.

Quebec had nearly 1,000 new cases on Saturday and seven more deaths. More than 40 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In a symbolic demonstration, bars and restaurants threw open their doors yesterday afternoon, asking the Quebec government to allow them to be open for people who have received at least one shot.

Some Western Canada communities along the Canada-U.S. border are worried that, as the closure drags on, their economies will be hurt this summer. The border has been closed to non-essential traffic since March 2020.

The prime minister of India is under pressure to issue a lockdown as the country reported just over 401,000 new cases Saturday and nearly 4,200 deaths. Two states have gone ahead and declared lockdowns.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.