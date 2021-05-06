Prescott’s Pride Crosswalk defaced by truck driver: police

PRESCOTT – Provincial police are looking for the truck driver who intentionally left tire marks on Prescott’s Pride Crosswalk.

Grenville County O.P.P. say it happened just before noon yesterday (May 5) when a tractor-tractor slammed its brakes on the rainbow walkway on King Street leaving black marks.

The act was caught on a nearby security camera.

It’s not the first time the symbol of LGBTQ pride has been defaced. It’s happened twice before.

Shortly after it was installed, in June 2019, a 44-year-old Cardinal man was charged with mischief after a truck was seen doing burnouts on the painted area. Then, it happened in June 2020 and a 16-year-old from Brockville ended up being charged five months later with mischief.

Mischief causing damage to property carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

Anyone with information on this latest case should contact their local police department or the O.P.P. at 1-888-310-1122.