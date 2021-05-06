COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 6, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,424** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 483,057. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 440,467 are resolved (91.2 per cent) and 8,213 people have died (26 more than Wednesday).

There are 1,964 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 877 in ICU and 600 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,364,746 (54,118 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 27,286.

Ontario has administered 5,740,761 vaccine doses (141,038 more than Wednesday).

**Peel (900), Toronto (958), York Region (291) and Ottawa (108) account for 2,257 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.