COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 4, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 2,791** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 476,692. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 432,109 are resolved (90.6 per cent) and 8,143 people have died (25 more than Monday).

There are 2,167 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 886 in ICU and 609 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,264,861 (33,740 more than Monday) and results are pending for 25,049.

Ontario has administered 5,467,120 vaccine doses (88,871 more than Monday).

**Peel (653), Toronto (931), York Region (275) and Ottawa (112) account for 1,971 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.