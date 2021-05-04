Charges laid in graffiti case in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – Provincial police have charged a man in his 20s from the Toronto area in connection to spray painted graffiti on an Iroquois beach building last year.

The beach building was tagged with the word “MAJIC” (sic) in January 2020.

Police announced yesterday (Monday) they have charged a 23-year-old man from North York is mischief over $5,000.

It’s not known why the accused was in the area.

He will appear in a Morrisburg court in July.