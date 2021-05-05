Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

There have been 476,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,791 cases from the previous day. There have been 432,109 people recovered from the virus while 8,143 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,264,861 of which 25,049 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,249,950. The country has 24,396 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,597 in British Columbia, 2,099 in Alberta, 499 in Saskatchewan, 980 in Manitoba, 8,143 in Ontario, 10,959 in Quebec, 38 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 69 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,648 confirmed cases, of which 53 are active (six fewer than Monday) and 1,536 are recovered (seven more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 59. One person is in hospital (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 360 cases (19 active), Lanark County West 380 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 181 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 323 cases (17 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 183 cases (six active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 18 cases Tuesday – 10 in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and six in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,467 confirmed cases, of which 227 are active (six more than Monday) and 4,139 are resolved (12 more than Monday). There are 101 deaths to date (no change). There are 22 people in hospital (eight fewer than Monday) with six in the ICU (two fewer than Monday). There are five active institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Monday). Testing increased 315 to 135,487.

Vaccines: Ontario 5,467,120 (+88,871, last update May 4); EOHU 64,479 (last update May 4, +1,128 from previous update May 3); LGL 45,741 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 3, +6,622 from previous update April 26).

The provincial government says students will have the option to do online learning during the entire 2021-2022 school year. The province is spending nearly $26 million on the education system and it will extend $1.6 billion in supports to school boards. There’s also $561 million to address school boards’ pandemic-related costs.

While the country is making progress, Canada’s top doctor says the rate of severe illness is still high. Dr. Theresa Tam says more than 1,450 people are in intensive care. Tam understands the frustration around the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recommendation saying Pfizer and Moderna are “preferred” to AstraZeneca but she and Prime Minister Trudeau both say vaccinations are the only way out of the pandemic.

NACI touched off a firestorm yesterday. After months of saying people should get the first vaccine available to them, it now says Pfizer and Moderna are “preferred” due to the remote risks of blood clots with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines. It has some people wondering if they got a second-rate shot.

Nova Scotia could reach capacity in its hospital critical care units by the middle of the month. That’s according to the latest modelling data. It could lead to what is happening now in Ontario – patients being shuffled between hospitals where beds are available.

Another team of health care workers left Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday morning for Brampton to help on the front lines. The three doctors and four nurses are the second team to head to Ontario.

Saskatchewan officials are looking at a coronavirus finish line as they rolled out a three-stage reopening plan based on vaccinations. The last phase is estimated to be in July when 70 per cent of adults have had one vaccination shot.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to provinces and territories so far. There are two million Pfizer doses expected weekly through this month and one million Moderna doses are coming this week – a week ahead of schedule.

Like Ontario, B.C. is going to prioritize pregnant women for coronavirus vaccinations.

The issue of vaccine passports between Canada and European partners is still being worked on. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility Canadians could be travelling outside the country by this summer.

