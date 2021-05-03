Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 3, 2021:

There have been 470,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,732 cases from the previous day. There have been 425,163 people recovered from the virus while 8,102 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,197,942 of which 20,091 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,234,180. The country has 24,300 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,581 in British Columbia, 2,086 in Alberta, 495 in Saskatchewan, 978 in Manitoba, 8,102 in Ontario, 10,942 in Quebec, 37 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,629 confirmed cases, of which 72 are active and 1,498 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 59. One person is in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 357 cases (32 active), Lanark County West 373 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 180 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 319 cases (22 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 178 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,394 confirmed cases, of which 268 are active and 4,025 are resolved. There are 101 deaths to date. There are 28 people in hospital with seven in the ICU. There are eight active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 134,907. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 5,324,369 (+76,685, last update May 2); EOHU 60,812 (last update April 30, +2,416 from previous update April 29); LGL 39,119 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 26, +6,855 from previous update April 19).

All adults 18 years old and older in 114 hot spots in Ontario will be able to book a vaccine as of 8 a.m. this morning (Monday). On Thursday, bookings will open for residents 50 and older with high-risk health conditions.

New Brunswick recorded its 37th death on Sunday from COVID-19. The local health department says the person was in their 80s at a care home in Grand Falls, in northwestern New Brunswick. The last death was reported Tuesday when a person in their 20s from the Moncton area succumbed to the disease.

Alberta has had three straight days of new infections exceeding 2,000 cases. Premier Jason Kenney is under pressure to tighten restrictions. So far, the province has moved students to virtual learning in hot spot areas and closed indoor fitness and sports. The Alberta legislative session has been temporarily suspended.

Britain is sending more aid to India to help its vulnerable health care system. India saw its deadliest day of the pandemic with 3,689 deaths in 24 hours. It was the fourth straight day of daily case totals over 3,000. There are 19.5 million COVID-19 cases as the country added nearly 393,000 more on Sunday.

