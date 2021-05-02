Trial dates set for Brockville police officers

BROCKVILLE – Trial dates have been set for two Brockville police officers accused of seriously hurting a man during his arrest last year.

Consts. Jordan Latham and Adam McNish are each facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm in relation to the arrest of a 59-year-old man during a domestic dispute call at a Belvedere Place apartment building in May 2020.

Latham is facing an additional charge of assault causing bodily harm following the arrest of a 31-year-old man as part of a domestic disturbance call on Cartier Court in July 2020.

In both cases, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit determined both men were injured seriously enough to warrant criminal charges.

Court records show McNish is scheduled for trial over five days in early January 2022 while Latham is scheduled for a four day trial.

There will be status checks on the cases in November and December this year prior to the trials.

Assault causing bodily harm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.